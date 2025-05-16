Kensington Palace announces Princess Kate key role after William's new title

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to make headlines as the royal couple's new major tour to Glasgow has been confirmed.

Notably, Kensington Palace announced the Princess of Wales' special role which she will perform in her upcoming visit with the future King.

A renowned royal editor, Rebecca English took to Instagram, sharing details related to William and Catherine's next public appearance.

She wrote, "The Prince and The Princess of Wales, Sponsor HMS Glasgow, will attend the ship's naming ceremony in Scotland on May 22."

"During the visit, the Princess will take part in naming the ship by releasing a bottle of whisky which will be broken against the ship's hull."

For the unversed, Kate, the future Queen was appointed as Sponsor of HMS Glasgow in June 2021.

It is pertinent to note that the Palace issued a delightful update on the Princess of Wales after Prince William received the new title from his father, King Charles.

The father-son duo attended the Order of the Bath Service at Westminster Abbey today (May 16) to commemorate the Order's 300th anniversary year.

It was the monarch's first service as Sovereign of the historic order established by Letters Patent of George I in 1725.

During the ceremony, the Prince of Wales was appointed as the Great Master of the Order, succeeding his father in this role.