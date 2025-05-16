Kristen Dunst to lead Flora Birnbaum’s first feature film ‘Self Help’

Kristen Dunst is set to star in Flora Birnbaum’s debut feature film Self Help.

The project is being produced by Will Farrell and Jessica Elbaum.

Reported by Variety, the film is based on a woman named Sage, who is lost in Los Angeles and in life when she witnesses a hit-and-run and gets sucked into a far-reaching conspiracy.

"This turns out to be a few notches above her non-existent pay grade. L.A. is in flames, tensions mount and bodies pile up as she plays detective and finds herself caught between a shady real estate tycoon and a dubious wannabe actor," according to press materials.

The director, Birnbaum is a 2017 Sundance New Voices Fellow who recently served as a writer and co-executive producer on Tell Me Lies with additional writing credits on American Crime Story: Impeachment and Russian Doll which earned her two WGA award nominations.

Managing director Fionnuala Jamison of the MK2 Films which is serving as the movie’s distributor, said about Birnbaum and Dunst: "Flora Birnbaum is no exception. She has crafted a smart, darkly comic, and explosive script, and we can’t wait to see Kirsten Dunst bring Sage, the burned-out millennial sound healer turned private detective, to life."

The release date of the film Self Help is yet to be announced.