James Van Der Beek makes big announcement after cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek reveals next step in career following 6-month break

James Van Der Beek is feeling well enough to get back to work 6 months after his cancer diagnosis.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday, May 15th, and confirmed that he is joining the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, as the recurring guest character, Dean Wilson.

The Dawson Creek star shared a screenshot of the Deadline article which revealed his role as “the city’s new Mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent.”

“So, this is exciting… I’m going back to work for a bit,” he wrote. “Super excited to join this awesome cast in such a fun project. Almost as excited as my wife and girls are that I’m doing this #LegallyBlond #Elle,” James wrote in the caption.

Hid wife Kimberly, whom James shares six children with, wrote, “Annabel and I NEEDED this!” in the comments.

Fans also expressed their delight to see their star appear on the screens again with one writing, “One of favorite actors in the prequel to one of my favorite movies?? Yes please!!”

Another added, “We want much more of the Beek.”

“So glad you're feeling good enough to go to work,” a third chimed in, referring to his ongoing health battle with cancer.

Last year in November, James revealed that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer and was focusing on his treatment, stepping away from work for the time being.