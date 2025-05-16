Grammy winning composer Charles Strouse dies at 96

Charles Strouse, a decorated music composer who earned three Tony Awards, a Grammy and an Emmy during his prolific career, has passed away at the age of 96.

A spokesperson for the family announced the upsetting news of Charles passing on Thursday, May 15.

The man behind Bye Bye Birdie Broadway breathed his last in his New York City. The cause of his death is not disclosed.

Charles treasured three Tony Awards, including for Applause, Annie and Bye Bye Birdie, which was his first-ever big hit.

In addition, his Tony-nominated projects include Charlie & Algernon, Golden Boy, Nick & Nora and Rags.

The composer's second-best musical Tony win stemmed from Applause, which was based on the film All About Eve and the Mary Orr short story The Wisdom of Eve.

His third, for best original score, came from Annie, about the titular red-headed orphan who wins over billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

the 1977's production was a massive hit, earning Charles his first Best Cast Show Album Grammy.

It ran for over 2,300 performances on Broadway two revivals, and was adapted into two films and two different TV productions.

Charles is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.