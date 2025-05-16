King Charles marks major win amid Waleses, Sussexes feud over Beckhams

King Charles surpassed powerful couple David and Victoria Beckham as his wealth increased significantly over the last year.

The Sunday Times Rich List reports that the monarch's wealth has soared from £30 million to an astonishing £640 million, surpassing the wealth of notable figures in the United Kingdom.

The King bagged the 38th spot among the UK's 350 wealthiest people, joining the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, who also have the matching assets.

Importantly, the Beckhams had an estimated net worth of £500 million, which placed them behind the monarch in terms of wealth.

It is pertinent to note that King Charles marked this personal win amid the alleged feud between the Waleses and Sussexes over the Beckhams.

For the unversed, Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly growing their bond with David and Victoria.

An insider told The Mirror, "Both couples support each other's charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there."

Recently, Princess Catherine was also spotted wearing a chic olive green pantsuit designed by Victoria, a sign of her support towards the mother-of-four amid the ongoing drama with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

On the other side, there are reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bonding with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola following their fallout with the former English captain.