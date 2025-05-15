Halle Bailey, ex DDG fight sees major legal development

Halle Bailey vs ex DDG: Legal matters intensify

Halle Bailey has continued to protect herself and her child from ex DDG.

The member of the rhythm and blues (R&B) duo Chloe x Halle recently got a restraining order against DDG (real name Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) after the couple allegedly had a physical fight in January.

Now the court has granted her temporary sole physical and legal custody of her son, Halo, until the court hearing scheduled for June 4.

The Little Mermaid actress filed a petition Tuesday in court for sole custody of their 16-month-old child after accusing her former partner of domestic violence.

Moreover, it has also been revealed that the American singer-songwriter has asked for permanent sole custody moving forward.

Page Six reported that as per the legal documents accessed by the outlet, the 25-year-old filed for the custody without prior notice to her ex in fear of possible violence, and fear of the other party taking their children away from here before the court gave its order.

For the unversed, the couple broke up in October 2024 following which the Color Purple star alleged that the Youtuber physically attacked her multiple times.

The first fight took place in January when the 27-year-old had come to pick up their son, and she was trying to buckle their baby boy into the car seat.

However, the American rapper yelled at her asking her to get out of his car. He then pulled Bailey's hair, slammed her face into the steering wheel injuring her and leaving her with a bruised arm and chipped front tooth.