Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham celebrate in L.A. amid family feud

The Lola actress was spotted leaning affectionately on Brooklyn's shoulder

The couple have been making headlines due to the bitter family fall out that gained momentum after they reportedly snubbed David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared to brush off the apparent frostiness with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, as they were spotted enjoying a night out party with friends on Friday.

Nicola, 30, was pictured with Brooklyn, 26, at the popular hotspot Aneglini Osteria where they celebrated actor Oliver Trevena's 45th birthday.

The Lola actress looked stylish in a red leather jacket, and a big engagement ring, covering her mouth while leaning affectionately on Brooklyn's shoulder.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn sported a white t-shirt and matching cap, as he leaned in for the picture.

For those unaware, the couple tied the knot in 2022.