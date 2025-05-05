Buckingham Palace releases photos as royal family shows unity on VE Day

Buckingham Palace releases striking photos of royals with powerful message

The royal family put on a united front without distractions for the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Monday, after Prince Harry's bombshell interview.

The royal family appeared together to watch the grand parade and a flypast to commemorate the victory of the UK and its allies in World War 2.

The royal family shared the striking images of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and other senior royals as they pay a special tribute to all those who served during the Second World War.

The Palace wrote along with the images: "The King and Queen, alongside other Members of the Royal Family, joined extraordinary veterans (@RoyalBritishLegion) on the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace to observe military units processing down The Mall."

The moving tribute comes day after Prince Harry's tell-all BBC interview, which came out after he lost a court ruling related to security arrangements in the UK on Friday.

The Duke sparked fury from royal circles after he said he doesn’t “know how much longer” the monarch has left to live.

Buckingham Palace seemingly sent a powerful message to Harry, that nothing will stop them from celebrating the precious victory and the brave souls with full cheer and proud hearts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sat in the front row with King Charles, Queen Camilla and veterans.

Kate, in chic purple dress, stood out against the rest of her family who were all dressed in more somber navy blue, as they took their seats in the front row for the military procession outside the Palace.

She and husband William, 42, chatted animatedly to veterans, with Prince Louis, 7, seen dutifully and very cutely dusting down his dad's jacket on what was a slightly blustery afternoon in London.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla waved at onlookers as they and other prominent members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were all smiles and spreading love while celebrating the event with other royals.