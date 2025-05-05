King Charles, Queen Camilla lead royal family in VE Day commemorations

The VE Day commemorations in London are set to unfold throughout the week

King Charles and Queen Camilla are leading the royal family in a grand tribute to mark 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

On Monday, May 5, the royal couple arrived at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace for the commemorative event, joined by Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Other senior royals, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, were also in attendance, alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer and veterans from the Royal British Legion.

Military units paraded down The Mall from Whitehall, with the royals watching from the palace steps. Later, the family will retreat to the Buckingham Palace balcony to view an aerial flypast, while veterans enjoy the display from the palace gardens.

A Buckingham Palace aide previously told GB News, “The King, Queen and other members of The Royal Family are much looking forward to all the week’s VE Day events... giving thanks to the wartime generation.”

Following the flypast, the royals will host a special tea party at the palace for veterans.

More events are set to unfold through the week, including a poppy installation viewing on May 6 and a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, capped off by a concert on May 8.