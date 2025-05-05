Diddy's trial begins: Jury selection process underway

Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-stakes federal trial is officially underway, with jury selection kicking off in Manhattan on Monday, May 5.

The embattled music mogul, 55, faces a long list of charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy. He could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.

Up to 150 potential jurors will be questioned individually by Judge Arun Subramanian, prosecutors, and Combs’ legal team. The process is expected to wrap within a week, with opening statements set to begin on May 12. The trial itself could stretch up to 10 weeks.

Once a dominant force in the entlertainment industry, Combs’ fall has been swift and dramatic. He’s currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after his September 2024 arrest, and has denied all allegations, insisting that “any sex acts were consensual.”

Prosecutors, however, allege Combs used threats, drugs, and violence to manipulate victims into participating in what they describe as “drug-fueled sex parties” over the course of several years.

During a court appearance on May 2, Combs confirmed he had rejected a plea deal. A previous attempt by his legal team to delay the trial was also denied by the judge.

As the trial begins, all eyes remain on what could be one of the most closely watched celebrity courtroom battles in recent memory.