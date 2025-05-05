Kate Middleton stuns onlookers as she joins King Charles to mark VE Day

Kate Middleton stepped out with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to kick off the VE Day festivities.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were accompanied by the Waleses and other key royals at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace in London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Dressed in a purple colour chic outfit, Princess Catherine stunned onlookers with her graceful appearance.

Moreover, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, also joined the monarch in a bid to pay tribute to war heroes.

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace released a statement, which said that the King and Queen accompanied by members of the royal family and the Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer, will "observe a military procession and flypast, before hosting a Tea Party at Buckingham Palace in honour of Second World War veterans."

It is important to note that the Queen will visit the Tower of London to see the new display of ceramic poppies on May 6.

The Palace's spokesperson further said that the King and Queen will attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey and a celebratory VE Day concert at Horse Guards Parade with members of the royal family.

The royal will conclude the VE Day festivities by marking the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Guernsey and Sark in the Channel Islands, led by the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence from 9 to 10 May.