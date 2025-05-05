Florence Pugh breaks silence on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ line up

Florence Pugh opened up about her reaction on finding out Avengers: Doomsday star-studded cast.

Pugh’s latest hit film Thunderbolts, which according to its director was originally supposed to be called New Avengers, sets the pace for the upcoming Marvel film.

In an interview with Variety, the Little Women star shared that she is freaking out and revealed whom she is excited about to work with in the film.

"100%! Oh, god, there’s too many people in it [to choose]!" she said. "Pedro Pascal, obviously, always and forever. Paul Rudd, yes, so funny."

While being in an awe of the cast, the We Live in Time actress said, "Genuinely, the idea that all of those people are going to be in the same movie is nutso sauce."

The Oscar nominee, who will be returning to Doomsday as Yelena Belova, shared what major change she is looking forward in her character after Thunderbolts*.

Pugh said, "I hope that she’s happy now. I hope that she feels fulfilled, like she has purpose."

"And I hope that we get to see some of her light and her charm and her colour again, because I loved playing that before," she continued.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is now running theatres. Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026.