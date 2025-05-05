'Drake and Josh' star makes bizarre confession about him

Josh Peck makes cameo appearance in Pedro Pascal's 'The Last of Us' season 2

Josh Peck, who rose to fame with Nickelodeon’s hit show Drake and Josh, has made a weird confession about himself.

The 38-year-old featured in the American teen sitcom, created by Dan Schneider, along with co-star Drake Bell.

Peck, who is married to Paige O'Brien and has two children Max and Shai, recently discovered a weird thing about himself.

The Oppenheimer actor has lately realized that he doesn’t really like weekends and prefers weekdays instead.

In Good Guys podcast, the actor opened, "My weekend was average. A lot of kids. I had a discovery and feel bad for it, but I've felt it my entire life, and I'm just gonna embrace it. I hate the weekend. It's weird, right?"

He calls it ‘privilege’ in the sense that he does not have to follow a daily pattern of working 10 to 12 hours and doesn’t have to wait for weekend to get things done.

"I like the weekday because...for me, the weekend would be good for one day, but granted, acknowledging my privilege.”

“I don't have a nine to five [job] so I am able to get done a lot of the things that people save for the weekend because with commutes and whatnot, they're busy eight to 10 to 12 hours a day.”