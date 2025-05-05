Heidi Klum takes nostalgic trip as daughter Leni marks 21st birthday

Heidi Klum took a trip down memory lane as her oldest daughter, Leni Klum, completed another year around the son.

Celebrating her daughter’s 21st birthday, the former America’s Got Talent judge posted pictures and videos to reminisce about the day Leni was born.

“Leni with my Mom at NYU . May 4th 2004,” she captioned a photo of her then newly born daughter nestled in Heidi’s excited mother’s arm. The picture was set to The Mark-Keys's song, My Sweet Baby.

In a separate post, she shared an adorable picture capturing three generations: Heidi, her mother and Leni, “21 years ago [loved up emoji] I love you forever my @leniklum [heart eyes and blooming heart emojis].”

She continued commemorating Leni’s birthday with two more throwback pictures featuring the German model cradling and coaxing her baby, keeping it close to her chest.

The last post of the day was marked with a video of baby Leni eating spaghetti with her hands and making a cute mess of her face, clothes, and plate: “@leniklum happy birthday, my love.”

Notably, Leni is not Seal’s biological daughter. Heidi was in a relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, which ended while she was pregnant with Leni.

Heidi then began dating the singer-songwriter, and she and the Stand By Me singer tied the knot in 2005. Four years later, he adopted Leni before finalising a divorce with her mother in 2014.