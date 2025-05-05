King Charles set to deliver fresh blow to 'emotional' Harry

King Charles III and other senior royals are set to put on a united front to mark a historic victory after Prince Harry's crushing defeat in the UK.

"The British monarch has spoiled Harry's alleged attempt to deteriorate his health, taking a meaningful step to show strength and unity while celebrating the historic win," a royal source has claimed.

"The King wants to send a strong message to those who seek to harm him and his people, demonstrating courage, determination, and unwavering resolve to protect the monarchy, according to the insider.

The source believes that the monarch and other senior royals are on the same page against all such attempts.

They went on: "The King won't let anyone to harm the monarchy."

King Charles and senior royals are set to join veterans to witness a grand military parade and flypast at the start of four days of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

"The monarch' will mark the victory with Prince William, Princess Kate and other royals to send Harry a message that his claims can not down their spirits."

The government has planned a series of events in the run-up to the anniversary of the milestone victory that took effect on May 8, 1945. It is observed around that date in many countries, including France, the United States and Russia.

The celebrations set to bein on Monday, April 5, when London's famous Big Ben clock strikes midday and extracts from Winston Churchill's VE Day speech will be read out.

More than 1,300 members of Britain's armed forces are set to march through central London from outside parliament to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, along with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and veterans of the conflict will watch the emotional moments.

In 1945, VE Day was greeted by wild celebrations in London and across Britain. The late Queen Elizabeth, then a 19-year-old princess, and her younger sister Margaret famously slipped out to join the throng outside Buckingham Palace, believed to be the only time during her 96 years she mingled with the public unrecognised.

The King and senior royals will also host veterans and others who lived through the war for a tea party inside the Palace.