Katherine Heigl finally embraces ageing after Hollywood fame

Katherine Heigl has recently embraced ageing after experiencing the height of her fame.

In a new interview with US Weekly, the Grey’s Anatomy alum revealed, “When I turned 40 I realised, ‘Oh, that’s pretty much over.’ Like, there’s a young generation that’s coming up and I had my time and it was glorious, and it’s kind of done now.

Katherine shared that she “wasn’t thinking about ageing” in her 20s.

“In my 20s, I was sort of at the height of my career, and I was getting to do all the roles I had always wanted to be able to do,” remarked the 46-year-old.

The Ugly Truth actress recalled beginning her career as a child star but after reaching to her mid to late teens, she wanted to do the romantic lead.

“I was dying to do some comedy. So, I was so excited and on cloud nine getting to do what I had been sort of hustling to do for so many years. And you don’t think about the expiration date on it,” explained Katherine.

The 27 Dresses actress further said, “And not to say that I can’t be the romantic lead in something at 46 — that women in their 40s don’t have a romantic love life or that they aren’t funny or that, you know, they can’t be the lead of a story,” pointed out Katherine.

The Life As We Know It actress continued, “Of course they can. I am still the star of my own life.”

“I find it interesting and compelling. I feel like others would, as well,” she noted.

Katherine argued, “You’re not the ingenue, and the ingenue is really a valuable role in Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, the actress added, “It’s sort of, as you get older, you have to fight. It’s a different fight.”