Rachel Zegler breaks silence on Snow White box office disaster

Rachel Zegler gets candid on how she feels after Disney remake flopped

Rachel Zegler opened up after 1937's Disney film remake performance fell short at the box office amid criticism for the 'woke' movie.

The lead actress remained largely unfazed while the movie got embroiled in multiple controversies regarding the use of CGI for dwarfs, casting of Latina actress as Snow White.

However, Gal Gadot's costar recently spilled the beans on her experience of being part of the film.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes alum took to Instagram Friday, May, to mark her 24th birthday.

Zegler shared a carousal of photos with her 2.5 million followers.

The West Side Story actress without commenting on the drama surrounding the film directly, hinted at it with cryptic words.

The post was captioned with the song lyrics, "23 was neither good nor bad but a secret third thing. anyways i turn 24 today."

The Golden Globe winner stunned her fans with a mirror selfie in the group of photos.

In one of the photos, the American actress donned an ab-baring blue sports bra as she let her messy hair down.

For the unversed, Zegler is set to appear next in comedy-drama She Gets It From Me with actress Marisa Tomei.