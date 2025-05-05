King Charles makes important announcement ahead of royal family reunion

King Charles is setting his focus on some important dates on the royal calendar as he makes a crucial announcement.

Buckingham Palace on early Monday morning released an itinerary for the poignant occasion which will bring members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton – together.

“VE DAY 2025, the message began. “Honouring 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.”

It continued, “The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will lead national commemorations for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.”

It was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the official commemoration of the Liberation of Denmark.

As the events officially kick off from Monday, the King and Queen along with the members of the royal family and Prime Minister Keir Starmer will “observe a military procession and flypast, before hosting a Tea Party at Buckingham Palace in honour of Second World War veterans.”

The next day, Queen Camilla will visit the Tower of London, and she will join the king and the family once again to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey and a celebratory VE Day concert at Horse Guards Parade.

The events will conclude on Saturday as Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Guernsey and Sark in the Channel Islands.

The announcement comes at the heels of Prince Harry’s outburst on BBC following his ‘devastating’ security verdict.

A Palace aide earlier shared that the monarch is “looking forward” to the celebrations and the royals hope that “nothing will detract or distract” from VE Day after Harry’s security saga.

Last year, Prince Harry released a statement on Veterans Day in November last year. It is possible that the Duke of Sussex would be so bold to release one for VE Day. If that were to happen, it is bound to shift focus back to the royal rift.