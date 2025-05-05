Chappell Roan drops major hint about joining acting career in future

Chappell Roan has recently dropped hints about joining acting career in the future.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the Grammy winner opened up that she met legendary cult movie-maker John Waters, who encouraged Chappell to give acting a try.

“I met John last night, which was insane,” she told the outlet.

Chappell said, “One of my idols! And I was talking about how there are only so many ‘firsts’ you can have with your career.”

“And he said, ‘No, no, no—there are all the firsts to go through when you become an actress!’ recalled the 27-year-old.

The singer continued, “And I said, ‘I’m not an actress—what are you talking about?’”

“He said, ‘Every singer is an actress!’ And I was like, okay, maybe I am! Damn! If John says I’m an actress, maybe I am!” added Chappell.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer earned her first Grammy this year for Best New Artist since her debut in 2023.

Meanwhile, John broke his two-decade hiatus from movie-making after he was contacted by Village Roadshow Entertainment to write and direct adaptation of his novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance in 2022.

In April 2024, John opened up that he had a good script, with Aubrey Plaza going to star as the titular Marsha ‘Liarmouth’ Sprinkle. However, he mentioned that they “don’t have the money to make it”.

Later in November, John pointed out that the adaptation was no longer happening.