Prince Harry hit with new blow following ‘devastating’ security verdict

Prince Harry’s troubles aren’t yet over after he said being “gutted” by the court decision over his UK security.

The Duke of Sussex received a massive blow as his crucial demands were dismissed by the UK government following the explosive interview with BBC over the security verdict.

Harry had also reiterated his stance in a lengthy and strongly-worded statement. While he stated that he will no longer pursue a legal action in the matter but he will be writing to the Home Secretary “to ask her to urgently examine the matter and review the RAVEC process”.

However, sources in the government have shared that Yvette Cooper – who was appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department in July 2024 – will be “rejecting” Harry’s unprecedented demand, via GB News.

Moreover, a Government spokesman told The Mail on Sunday also responded to Harry’s claims that members of the Royal Household have influenced the decision.

King Charles’ son had shared that his “jaw hit the floor” when he found out two aides sit on the Ravec committee and could have had something to do with the final verdict.

“All members work together to advise the independent chair on the protective security of the Royal Family and key public figures,” the spokesperson said. “As part of long-standing arrangements, these decisions have been taken by Ravec, not the Home Secretary.”

The Home Office also stated, “We are pleased that the court has found in favour of the Government's position in this case. The UK Government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.”