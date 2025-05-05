Heidi Klum, Seal’s daughter marks memorable birthday moment with father

Seal made his daughter Leni Klum’s big night more exciting with a special surprise.

Ringing into her 21st birthday celebrations over the weekend, the oldest daughter of the 62-year-old musician and Heidi Klum arrived at E11EVEN Miami nightclub on Sunday around 1 a.m., in a luxury bus party with her close pals.

Upon entering the celebrity hotspot, she was escorted to a VIP table where the birthday girl was welcomed by the attendees, who were holding massive letters that spelt out her name, cutouts, and beverages.

Then comes the special moment of the night; according to Page Six, around 2:15 a.m., her father got his hands on a guitar and began serenading an acoustic version of his hit from 1994, Kiss from a Rose, for his beloved daughter.

He then prompted the partygoers to sing two rounds of Happy Birthday for the young model.

In addition to the Four-time Grammy Award winner, 50 Cent lit up the stage during Leni’s birthday bash over the weekend.

Following Seal's special performance, the rapper, 49, thrilled the crowd with his hit tracks Candy Shop, In Da Club, Magic Stick, and P.I.M.P.

While the rapper, born Curtis Jackson III, performed, Seal danced and recorded him on his camera phone.

It is pertinent to note that the young adult is not Seal’s biological daughter. Heidi was in a relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, which ended while she was pregnant with Leni.

The former America’s Got Talent judge then began dating Seal, and she and the Stand By Me singer tied the knot in 2005. Four years later, he adopted Leni before finalising divorce with her mother in 2014.

Additionally, ther German beauty and Seal also share Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15.