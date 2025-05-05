Beyoncé, Jay Z honour Tina Knowles' memoir milestone with 'special' gesture

Beyoncé thrills fans with recent update

Beyoncé joined her mother, Tina Knowles, to celebrate the success of her New York Times #1 bestselling memoir, Matriarch.

The CUFF IT hitmaker, who garnered recognition for her Cowboy Carter Tour, took a brief hiatus from her ongoing tenth concert tour to celebrate her mother’s milestone with her husband, Jay Z.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos from the party held in Los Angeles.

The Halo hitmaker was seen wearing a stylish gray mini skirt paired with a curved blazer and matching high heels.

She completed her sophisticated look with her hair styled in an elegant updo and a bold red lip.

The 99 Problems rapper, on the contrary, wore a casual white T-shirt under a black coat and pants set.

He accessorised with a beanie and one of his classic Rolex watches.

In the photos shared by the American singer, Tina was seen donning a long, off-shoulder silver gown.

Expressing her excitement, Beyoncé captioned her post, “Congrants to our Matriarch”.

Meanwhile, the book event hosted by Keke Palmer, featured a performance by Jennifer Hudson.

For the unversed, the Cowboy Carter Tour has 30 more shows lined up for the Single Ladies singer.