Beyoncé, Jay Z honour Tina Knowles' memoir milestone with 'special' gesture

Beyoncé joined her mother, Tina Knowles, to celebrate the success of her New York Times #1 bestselling memoir, Matriarch.
The CUFF IT hitmaker, who garnered recognition for her Cowboy Carter Tour, took a brief hiatus from her ongoing tenth concert tour to celebrate her mother’s milestone with her husband, Jay Z.
Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos from the party held in Los Angeles.
The Halo hitmaker was seen wearing a stylish gray mini skirt paired with a curved blazer and matching high heels.
She completed her sophisticated look with her hair styled in an elegant updo and a bold red lip.
The 99 Problems rapper, on the contrary, wore a casual white T-shirt under a black coat and pants set.
He accessorised with a beanie and one of his classic Rolex watches.
In the photos shared by the American singer, Tina was seen donning a long, off-shoulder silver gown.
Expressing her excitement, Beyoncé captioned her post, “Congrants to our Matriarch”.
Meanwhile, the book event hosted by Keke Palmer, featured a performance by Jennifer Hudson.
For the unversed, the Cowboy Carter Tour has 30 more shows lined up for the Single Ladies singer.
