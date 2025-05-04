A$AP Rocky to Lewis Hamilton: Met Gala 2025 co-chairs revealed

The Met Gala 2025 is set to return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5, promising an unforgettable night of fashion and glam.
A-list celebrities are ready to shine on fashion's biggest night, and this year’s Met Gala is expected to feature some bold and unforgettable fashion statements.
However, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit will spotlight Black dandyism with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book on Black fashion and identity.
Each year, the Met Gala kicks off the Costume Institute’s big exhibition with co-chairs and Vogue’s Anna Wintour leading the way.
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams is a famous music producer, Grammy-winning artist, and the creative director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s line.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ champion, who currently drives for Ferrari.
Colman Domingo
The Oscar-nominated actor, known for Sing Sing and Rustin, will also star in the upcoming Netflix series Four Seasons.
A$AP Rocky
Rocky is a Grammy-nominated rapper, actor and entrepreneur. He's also the proud dad of two sons, RZA and Riot, with pop star Rhianna.
The dress code for the night is Tailored for You, which challenges attendees to put their personalised spin on the classiness of “dandyism.”
Brooklyn Beckham's absence from family photo raises eyebrows amid ongoing tension
Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow amid Prince Harry legal setback
The Duke of Sussex emotionally declared that he can't bring his children to the UK after losing his bid for security
Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' season 2 to release in August
Taylor Swift sparks speculations of first Met Gala appearance since 2016
Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner shares real reason behind not attending Met Gala since 2007