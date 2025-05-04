A$AP Rocky to Lewis Hamilton: Met Gala 2025 co-chairs revealed

The Met Gala 2025 is set to return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5, promising an unforgettable night of fashion and glam.

A-list celebrities are ready to shine on fashion's biggest night, and this year’s Met Gala is expected to feature some bold and unforgettable fashion statements.

However, the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit will spotlight Black dandyism with the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book on Black fashion and identity.

Each year, the Met Gala kicks off the Costume Institute’s big exhibition with co-chairs and Vogue’s Anna Wintour leading the way.

Here are the co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala:

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is a famous music producer, Grammy-winning artist, and the creative director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s line.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ champion, who currently drives for Ferrari.

Colman Domingo

The Oscar-nominated actor, known for Sing Sing and Rustin, will also star in the upcoming Netflix series Four Seasons.

A$AP Rocky

Rocky is a Grammy-nominated rapper, actor and entrepreneur. He's also the proud dad of two sons, RZA and Riot, with pop star Rhianna.

The dress code for the night is Tailored for You, which challenges attendees to put their personalised spin on the classiness of “dandyism.”