Connie Britton teases 'White Lotus' return with major catch

Connie Britton, iconic actress who is best known for roles in Friday Night Lights and The White Lotus, has recently opened up about her possible return to the hit HBO series, but only under one condition.

The 58-year-old star revealed that she wants to join The White Lotus, only if it is filmed in Aspen.

Connie said that she’s been talking with the drama's creator Mike White about coming back as Nicole, the no-nonsense tech boss from Season 1. She admitted that it’s not an easy yes, since she wants to stay close to home for her 14-year-old son, Eyob.

The actress shared with Us Weekly magazine: “I keep telling them, ‘Listen, when you’re ready to do 'White Lotus: Aspen', let’s do it.' I can pull that off.

“I have talked for several years to Mike White about shooting another season of that show, which I would love to do.

“We shot that [first season] during COVID. So my son was able to go with me when we shot it.

“He would do COVID Zoom school starting at 5:00 a.m. from Hawaii. But that show now means you go spend six months in Thailand to shoot [a season].”

Connie said being away from home for that long just isn’t possible for her at the moment.

She added: “As much as I would love to do it. It’s a whole thing. I’ve definitely had to say no to [other jobs before].”

The Here After star adopted Eyob on her own while she was filming Nashville, and she later admitted that it was a really tough time.

However, Connie thought she could keep working like before, but quickly realized how much her baby truly needed her.