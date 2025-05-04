King Charles holds no 'personal grudge' with Prince Harry

King Charles is reportedly maintaining distance from Prince Harry not out of personal animosity, but due to legal boundaries that he can not compromise- even for his own family.

Royal expert Robert Hardman recently addressed the situation on GB News, shedding light on the monarch's silence following Prince Harry's court defeat over his UK security arrangements.

Hardman explained that King's hands are tied due to ongoing legal proceedings involving the Duke of Sussex.

Speaking on GB News, Hardman said: 'The reason the King does not speak to Harry is because he can't speak to him. Harry is suing King's ministers in the King's courts and he is the head of the judiciary.'

'If Harry had a conversation with him about his case, especially about his security, it would be deeply problematic,' he added.

Prince Harry, who lost the legal battle, expressed deep resentment after the ruling.

He now faces a reported £1.5 million in legal costs.