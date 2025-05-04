'Innocent' Archie, Lilibet 'caught in the middle' of Harry and Charles' feud

Prince Harry’s emotional new interview has sparked concern for his children — with one former royal aide saying Archie and Lilibet are growing up “robbed of love.”

Speaking to GB News, former royal gardener Jack Stookes weighed in after Harry told the BBC he can’t see a future where he brings his family back to the UK.

“I think what's hitting him now is seeing his children grow up without that connection to their grandparents,” Stookes reflected, adding, “These are two innocent children caught in the middle, and they’re being robbed of all that love.”

He also questioned whether Meghan’s father was in the picture: “Is he seeing the kids? Are they in contact?”

In his BBC interview published hours after he lost his appeal for increased police protection in the UK, harry said, “I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

The Duke shared his fears following his court loss over taxpayer-funded security, which may leave him facing £1.5 million in legal fees.

The interview also revealed Harry’s fears over King Charles’ health. “We don’t know how long he has left,” he said, adding that the King “won’t speak to me.”

Buckingham Palace responded tersely: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts.”