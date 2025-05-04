Lady Gaga makes history with 2M strong crowd at Copacabana beach

Lady Gaga makes history with latest record in Brazil

Lady Gaga has once again drawn attention with her latest record as more than two million people gathered at Copacabana beach.

During the concert on Saturday, May 3, the singer hosted the largest show of her career, marking her first performance in Brazil in 13 years.

As Gaga appeared on stage after 10 P.M. local time, the crowd quickly chanted, “She came!”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the songstress as they expressed their love for the Bad Romance singer’s highly-anticipated performance.

A 26-year-old designer from Sao Paulo shared her sentiments, noting, “I’ve been waiting for this for 15 years. There are no words to describe my levels of excitement, the joy that this is. It’s surreal.”

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old shopkeeper from Chile explained that it was a big moment for the family as her daughter is a lifelong fan of the singer, “I’ve been preparing the trip for months.”

Others deemed it a 'religious thing,' explaining why Gaga is a beloved icon to her fans and followers.

The singer lavished praise on the crowd that turned out in large numbers.

She said, “Thank you for making history with me. The people of Brazil are the reason why I can shine.”

For the unversed, Gaga broke Madonna's record for largest audience size, drawing 2.1 million people to Rio.