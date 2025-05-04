‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper makes major career move amid breakthrough

Adolescence actor, Owen Cooper, made an unexpected shift in career.

The 15-year-old artist after breakthrough debut performance in Netflix’s hit psychological drama and playing young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, Cooper moved ahead on his next project.

The young English is now about to be featured in the music video for Sam Fender’s single Little Bit Closer.

The song was released in February, from the album People Watching in which the singer explored, "colourful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives."

The Seventeen Going Under hitmaker, uploaded a carousel post with a teaser of the music video showing Owen standing in a blanket looking out over a lake.

He captioned the post, "I get a little bit closer."

Many fans quickly realised who the boy exactly was, as the comment section was slew with discussion.

"Is that the kid out of Adolescence?" a user questioned.

"Is that Owen Cooper?" one commented.

"OWEN COOPER LET GOOOOOOOO," another added.

The Adolescence director Philip Barantini, also commented on the post with a wink emoji and a heart confirming Cooper's role in the music video.

The release date of Little Bit Closer is not yet announced.