Matthew McConaughey son Levi takes first step in acting world

Matthew McConaughey son Levi McConaughey is set to make his debut on silver-screen soon.

The Interstellar star and his family attended the MJ&M two-day fundraising event in Austin.

In an interview with PEOPLE during the event, his wife Camila noted that their eldest son Levi has inherited his father’s talent.

"Levi, our oldest, he's getting to a little bit of acting. Well, I shouldn't say a little bit," she said.

"He's always done things like worked behind the camera or worked on sets or in the song department when we're traveling for Matthew's work," Camilla added.

Explaining how her son carved his path in Hollywood, she proudly revealed, "He got a part on one of the movies that Matthew did called The Lost Bus, and then from that he got auditions to go try out for this other movie, and he did everything. He earned it himself."

The mother of three shared that Levi did everything on his own from several auditions to tons of meetings and eventually "got a proper part in a movie called Way of the Warrior Kid starring Chris Pratt."

The story follows a 13-year-old Marc, who doubts his strengths and struggles with bullying, academics and physical fitness. When his uncle Jake, a Navy SEAL, moves in to recover from his injury, he decides to train Marc over the summer. His uncle helps him building the confidence and discipline through SEAL-inspired lessons.

The film also stars, Ava Torres, Linda Cardellini and Jude Hill.

The release date of the film is not yet announced.