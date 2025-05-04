Spice Girls rumoured to reunite despite Victoria Beckham's absence

Spice Girls to reunite for unexpected anniversary?

The Spice Girls are rumoured to be reuniting for an anniversary, which is expected to leave a lasting impression on fans in the UK.

Betfred Lotto's celebrity PR specialist Kayley Cornelius spoke exclusively to the Daily Star about the Spice Girls' tour amid Victoria Beckham's absence.

Despite their missing member, she claimed the group would pull off an unforgettable performance, "Beyond ticket sales the economic potential is massive, with tens of millions of pounds likely to be generated for local economies.

"For marketers it is the stuff of dreams and with millions of fans potentially travelling across the country, the reunion could provide a major boost to hospitality, nightlife and retail sectors. Expect exclusive collaborations and branded experiences as businesses look to tap into the excitement and create memorable moments for fans."

This news comes after Geri Halliwell had a one-on-one meeting with the band's manager Simon Fuller to discuss future prospects.

For the unversed, the Spice Girls were formed over three decades ago with members Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham.

The iconic 90s’ girl band quickly rose to fame after producing back-to-back hits, emerging one of the highly-acclaimed artists of all time.