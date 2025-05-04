Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet reunite at party after solo outing

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet pack on PDA at party with friends

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet came together again after she celebrated a girls night-out in Miami.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 29, and the makeup mogul, 27, were spotted at the celebrity hotspot E11even club in Miami, on Friday, May 2nd.

“They were having the time of their lives,” a source told Page Six, adding that “It was a full-on dance party with nonstop energy and PDA throughout the night.”

The couple kept the security very strong around their table so there are no photos of them enjoying at the party, but it was reported that they were joined by a number of friends.

The source further told the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and A Complete Unknown actor “partied well into the morning” and stayed well after Nelly took the stage around 4 a.m.

As per the insider, the lovebirds and their group of about 15 friends “went wild, belting out lyrics and jumping along to the beat,” while Nelly performed.

“During Nelly’s Dilemma, Jenner and her girlfriends were seen singing along while dancing in front of Chalamet — before Kylie cozied up next to him in their banquette,” they added.

The couple reportedly let lose even more by “making it rain with singles and dancing like no one was watching.”

Speaking of the reality star, the source noted that Jenner was “glowing, looked carefree and [was] all smiles,” while Chalamet “held court in the back corner of their table, tossing back shots and vibing with the crew.”