Prince Harry offers olive branch to Queen Camilla as he seeks closure

Prince Harry has become quite vulnerable during this disappointing time in his life, after losing a legal battle concerning the safety of his family.

The Duke of Sussex's lost his Court of Appeal challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements in the UK.

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for the decisions of RAVEC (the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures), opposed Harry's appeal.

Following this major loss, the Duke sat down for a bombshell interview with BBC on Friday and opened up about his current dynamics with his estranged Royal Family, including his father, King Charles and step mother, Queen Camilla.

'There are things that happened in 2016 especially, I can now forgive, I have moved past that. I can forgive my family's involvement, my father's, my brother, my stepmother.'

'While I am struggling to forgive and will probably always struggle to forgive, is the decision that was made in 2020 that affects my every single day and is knowingly putting me and family in harm's way.'

It is important to mention that Harry accused members of the Royal Family in an interview with ITV in 2023, citing an instance when Camilla allegedly leaked one of her early conversations with William.

However, according to the Telegraph, it was Camilla's former assistant who leaked the conversation, and she was subsequently let go.

In his memoir Spare, Harry wrote that his father and Camilla's spin doctor decided they should throw Harry 'right under the bus.'

Despite the deep wounds, Harry's recent remarks hint at a man seeking peace-not just for himself, but for the future of his growing family.'