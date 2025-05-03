Aimee Hall remembers late ‘Floribama Shore’ star Kirk Medas

Kirk Medas’ Floribama Shore co-star Aimee Elizabeth Hall honoured him with a heartfelt tribute after the TV personality died at the age of 33.

A day after Hall urged her followers to pray for Medas by sharing a picture of him lying unconscious on a hospital bed, she uploaded a new post on Instagram mourning the death of her dear friend.

“Today we lost a brother, a best friend, and heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all trying to process this unimaginable loss,” she wrote on Friday, May 2, in her caption of the carousel featuring several snapshots of the duo with their other friends over the years.

“Kirk was the glue that held us all together. He loved each and every one of us so deeply, with a heart bigger than this world,” Hall continued.

She recalled their good times together; whether talking on the phone or travelling together, the two enjoyed making memories, “I never imagined that the last time we FaceTimed would be the last time I’d see his beautiful eyes. I never thought that the last time we vacationed together would be the last time I’d get to hug him. If I had known, I would’ve held on longer. So much longer.”

Hall concluded her emotional message with a request to pray for his mother and loved ones, “We are hurting, but we are holding on to the love he gave us. One sweet day, I know we’ll all be together again. Until then, I’ll miss him every single day”.

What happened to Kirk Medas?

Kirk Medas, fan-favourite Floribama Shore cast member, died on Friday, May 2, after being hospitalised with severe necrotising pancreatitis for more than two weeks, per Fox 9.

Initially, when the news of his demise was broken on the internet, his father told TMZ that Medas had lost his health battle due to complications from liver failure.