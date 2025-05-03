Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet set ground rules amid whirlwind romance

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet set several relationship rules amid whirlwind romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have set several relationship rules amid their whirlwind romance this year.

The A-list couple, who have been known for making headlines with their multiple award season appearances, are adamant about safe-guarding their relationship.

A source close to the couple recently opened up to the Daily Mail about Kylie and Timothée’s efforts to set rules amid public scrutiny.

The insider confirmed, "We don't see Kylie posting her relationship with Timothée, and that's because she wants to keep him around. She loves him and they see a future together. So, if keeping him off her socials works, then she will continue to do so."

They further went on to add that the Dune actor is "so happy right now. He has the career he dreamed of and is madly in love. He is not looking to mess that up himself either."

While other rules are still under wraps, the duo has been strict about Chalamet not appearing on The Kardashians reality show alongside the love of his life.

In addition, the makeup mogul has kept her relationship with the actor relatively low-key, notably avoiding mentions of it on social media.