Matt Damon makes rare appearance after incredible transformation for Odyssey

As the Hollywood industry lost one of its silver foxes when George Clooney dyed his hair black, it has got another one in the form of Matt Damon.

Previously, Matt Damon had made the fans do a double take with his drastically changed look as the Roman king Odysseus.

Now, the Jason Bourne actor has sent the fans into frenzy with his rare red carpet sighting.

The 54-year-old made the appearance with his wife Luciana Barroso turning all heads towards him, as per Hola USA.

The Academy Award winner attended the New York premiere of movie Shadow Force to support his friend Kerry Washington playing the lead role.

The husband-wife duo looked fantastic as the Good Will Hunting actor donned navy long-sleeve sweater, tailored black pants, and sleek black sneakers, and Barroso wore cream satin corset top, matching high-waisted trousers, and brown leather mules.

The Hollywood couple keeps its public appearances to a minimum since the actor likes to keep his personal life private.

For the unversed, Christopher Nolan-helmed Odyssey boasts an ensemble cast including Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie and Charlize Theron. The ensemble also includes Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia and Will Yun Lee.