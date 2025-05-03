Autumn Phillips celebrates 47th birthday amid warm reunion with Princess Anne

Autumn Phillips is celebrating her 47th birthday following a warm public reunion with Princess Anne.

The Canadian-born businesswoman, and former daughter-in-law of the Princess Royal was seen smiling alongside her during a recent outing.

Autumn, who ended her 12 year marriage to Peter Phillips in 2021, co-parents their daughters- Savannah,14, and Isla,13.

On April 27, she attended the Cirencester Park Horse Trials with her former mother- -in-law to support Zara Tindall.

Despite the separation from Peter, the mother of two continues to reside on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire to help raise their daughters.

Autumn, 47, has maintained cordial relations with the royal family. She was previously pictured warmly hugging Zara, 43, at the Blenheim International Horse Trials in September 2024.

While Peter has since moved on with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, Autumn has found happiness with property developer Donal Mulryan.