Princess Anne quietly supports King Charles amid new Harry claims

Princess Anne seems to be upholding duty towards the monarchy as King Charles faces a new onslaught of trouble with his younger son, Prince Harry.

The monarch was reportedly left heartbroken after the Duke of Sussex implied that the King does not care about the security of his family, which includes his children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

He also suggested that other members of the royal family continue to receive security despite their status and position in the household.

Harry not only appeared for a bombshell interview with BBC following his loss of security bid in the UK but also released a lengthy statement making more revelations. As the King’s office had released an official statement stating that the decision was “meticulously” examined.

While the Royal Household deals with the matter, the Princess Royal continues honour her title of the hardest working royal with intense schedule of engagements despite recent injury.

Buckingham Palace confirmed a series of engagements for the King Charles' sister after her security details emerged in the news.

Princess Anne is one of the royals who doesn’t get full-time security protection as a contrast to Prince Harry’s claims. She is only guarded when attending public engagements or performing official duties.

On Tuesday, Anne will visit St. Ives Station, the Lookout, the Island, St. Ives, Cornwall, as the Royal Patron of the National Coastwatch Institution.

On the same day she will South Crofty Mine at Dudnance Lane and the Cockwells Modern and Classic Boatbuilding Limited at Mylor Creek Boatyard, Mylor Bridge in Cornwall.

The next day, the Princess Royal, who is the patron of the United Kingdom Sailing Academy, will attend a Founders' Club Luncheon at Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly, London. Moreover, as the President of RedR UK, she will attend a Reception.

Followed by that, as Patron of Force Atlantic 2024, Anne will visit the Transatlantic Rowing Team at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Camberley, Royal County of Berkshire.

Princess Anne has previously remained civil towards her nephew as seen in their exchange during the Coronation of King Charles in 2023. However, Anne is know for her loyalty to the monarchy and the firm. Given how much has changed in the past few years, it's possible that Harry may have also earned the ire of his aunt.