Beyoncé lands into legal trouble amid Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé is going to conclude her music tour on July 26

Beyoncé, who is currently busy with her ongoing music tour Cowboy Carter, has received a legal notice.

Apparently, a video footage appears during her new tour which shows her as a huge, soaring figure stepping over the Las Vegas skyline before playing at the Sphere concert venue.

Now the lawyers representing Sphere Entertainment Group has accused the 43-year-old singer’s production company Parkwood Entertainment of ‘impermissible use and violation’ of the company intellectual property rights.

The company, through its lawyer Kathleen McCarthy, has sent the 'cease-and-desist' letter as a warning.

McCarthy wrote in the letter, “Beyoncé - many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue - leans over, picks up the venue, and looms over it."

"SEG was never asked and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG's Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized."

The advocate claimed that the Parkwood company, without permission, has caused ‘significant speculation’ that the tour will conclude with a residency at the venue.

She has ordered that the company must ‘cease and desist from using the Sphere venue in the video immediately - in addition to refraining from using this imagery on any merchandise, promotional or marketing materials, or in tour movies.’

Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour on April 28 and will continue to perform gigs globally until July 26.