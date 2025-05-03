Prince Harry causes trouble for royals with King Charles' health remarks

Prince Harry makes royal feud worse with King Charles health remarks

Prince Harry raised real concerns about King Charles' health, complicating matters for the royal family with his shocking remarks.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex sat down for an interview with BBC after suffering a legal setback in a UK security case.

During the conversation, Harry expressed his heartfelt wish to make amends with his family, especially after his father's cancer diagnosis, stating that life is "precious."

He said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

Moreover, Harry shows his fears about the King's health condition by saying he does not know "how much longer my father has."

Now, discussing the Duke of Sussex's statement about the monarch's cancer, the former press secretary to the late Queen claimed that he put the royals in a tough spot.

As per Sky News, Ailsa Anderson said Buckingham Palace will be "raising their eyes heavenwards".

She added, "Prince Harry is saying 'I don't know how long my father has' - that's going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward."

Ailsa believes that if the Duke truly desires reconciliation with the royal family, he should have pursued it privately instead of bringing his private life into the media spotlight.