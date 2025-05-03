Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s daughter makes innocent wish amid family drama

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s younger daughter Chicago West’s answer to one whimsical question garnered much attention as the custody issue resurfaced with the controversial rapper’s latest rant.

A couple of days after Kanye, who officially changed his name to Ye, reignited the custody feud, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to offer an update on their younger daughter.

On Friday, May 2, the SKIMS founder shared a photo of her seven-year-old’s homework, revealing which superpower she would love to have.

"If you had a special power that gave you the body covering or body part of any animal for one day, what would you choose?" a question on the pre-teen's worksheet read.

Chicago filled in the blank, writing, "I would choose] to have butterfly wings." she further mentioned the reason: "[Because] I can fly warever [sic] I want."

In a box below her answers, she even drew herself with butterfly wings, standing on grass surrounded by hearts and butterflies.

In addition to Chicago, Kim, 44, and the Heartless singer share a daughter North, 11, and two sons: nine-year-old Saint and five-year-old Psalm.

Notably, the mother of four gave a sneak peek into her daughter’s assignment two days after her ex-husband, who is now married to Bianca Censori, threatened her in a latest viral video that he would get his kids back.

He recently accused Kim and the "Kardashian mob" of preventing him from exercising his rights to see his four children and be involved in their lives.