Prince Harry's harsh critic Eamonn Holmes suffers painful fall

Vocal critic of Prince Harry, Eamonn Holmes hospitalised after suffering a painful fall at home.

The GB News presenter, 65, shared the unfortune incident on Instagram by posting a photo from the hospital.

In the caption, Eamonn wrote about his latest health setback: 'An unexpected journey this morning...bit of a fall on the bathroom floor. Gosh it hurts. Thank you Ambulance crew,' followed by clapping emojis.

This news comes amid headlines surrounding Prince Harry's major defeat in his legal battle against the Home Office over security arrangements in the UK.

Holmes has a history of publicly criticising the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He blasted their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, branding it as just an 'advert'. He blasted the couple’s decision to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling it nothing more than an 'advert'.

The presenter has previously faced backlash for his remarks about the Royal couple. In 2019, he was reprimanded by ITV bosses for calling Meghan as 'uppity,' a term with racial connotations.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has lost his Court of Appeal challenge regarding security in the UK, despite personally attending the hearing during a two-day visit to London last month.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 and relocated to California along with their children. Since then, the Suits star has only returned to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.