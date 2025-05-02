Buckingham Palace makes big announcement as Harry loses UK court appeal

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Harry loses UK court battle

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made major announcement just hours after Prince Harry lost the Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements in the UK.

The Palace has announced that the King and the Queen will make a royal visit to Canada later this month. The visit will see the British monarch opening the new Canadian parliament.

The royal family shared the statement on its official Instagram account just minutes after Harry reacted to the court's verdict.

The royal couple's visit, which comes amid U.S president Donald Trump's threat, will take place between May 26-27 where the King will open the new Parliament in Ottawa following Mark Carney's election victory this week.

The statement continued: "The King and Queen will visit Canada from Monday 26th to Tuesday 27th May.

"Their Majesties will attend The State Opening of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa."

It's the first statement form the Palace after the Duke of Sussex lost the latest stage of his court battle for his personal security to be provided by the police. Three senior judges at the Court of Appeal rejected Prince Harry's appeal on Friday, May 2.

The 76-year-old monarch and his youngest son Harry are believed to have differing views over the Duke's decision to pursue this legal fight.

The Duke of Sussex's defeat reportedly left him potentially liable for £1.5 million in costs. However, Harry still has one option if he wants his security status restored to what it was when he was a full-time working royal - he could take his case to the Supreme Court.