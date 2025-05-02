Kanye West and Bianca Censori gear up for legal battle after reunion

The couple, who wed in 2022 after Ye's divorce from Kim Kardashian, recently went through a rough patch

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are pursuing legal action against a Beverly Hills dentist they claim got the rapper hooked on nitrous oxide.

According to a press release obtained by Page Six, the couple, who recently reunited after a brief split, served Dr. Thomas Connelly with a notice of intent to sue on Wednesday.

This is the same dentist who installed Ye’s $850,000 titanium prosthodontics last year.

They’re accusing him of medical malpractice, fraud, and gross negligence — and even allege he tried to take over Kanye’s Yeezy brand while keeping him drugged with a “cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances.”

The press release claims Connelly charged Ye $50,000 a month for nitrous alone. The alleged abuse led to “neurological and physical injury,” “emotional trauma,” and chemical dependency, according to the filing.

West’s rep, Milo Yiannopoulos, first made the addiction public last year, tweeting, “Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous — laughing gas... to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.”

Yiannopoulos also accused the dentist of targeting Black celebrities and filed a complaint with the California Dental Board.

Connelly has denied all accusations, calling the claims “factually incorrect” and “intentionally misleading.”

Under California law, the couple must wait 90 days from serving the notice before filing the malpractice suit.