Penn Badgley forced to give clarification on show

'You' star Penn Badgley had no other option than to clear the air

Penn Badgley seemed to have been stuck in the whirlpool of information – disinformation – that he deemed necessary to set the record straight.

The Gossip Girl actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, May 1 where he clarified a major misconception about him.

The 38-year-old opened up about how internet has spread false information about him that has led even close people to accept that as the truth.

"This is a very weird thing to say but our littlest who is four… everybody is like, 'What on earth is he about to say?'" began Badgley.

"His name is not James," the famed Joe Goldberg from Netflix psychological thriller announced.

The American actor and musician revealed that the reason for this announcement is that it's been long since Wikipedia had his name wrong.

The couple had got the name removed, but it got back again.

With exasperation the Easy A alum mentioned that he is forced to tell this information because even people close to him are getting the name wrong.

He talked about those people who are close to family but haven't met for a while, "they send us a card and it says, 'To all of us and James'."

However, it is pertinent to note that the actor still kept the real name of his child confidential.

Since he is someone who protects his privacy, Badgley is of the view that he will keep the name 'undisclosed for as long as' he can.