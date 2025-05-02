Russell Brand gets bail hours after slamming UK's 'rape gang crisis'

Russell Brand appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 2

Russell Brand went after the UK government for the “rape gang crisis” just hours before a London court granted him bail in his own rape and sexual assault case.

In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old Comedian wrote, “Dear Americans, imagine this for a moment: What if 15 to 20 U.S. states were overrun by gangs, raping adults/children every single day? Now imagine if Trump never addressed it — never spoke about it or acknowledged it. That’s happening in Britain right now.”

The post received backlash from fans, especially given its timing — just hours before Brand appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 2.

According to The Telegraph, the brief hearing lasted just 12 minutes, with Brand granted bail and ordered to return to court on May 30 at the Central Criminal Court.

The former actor was charged on April 4 by London’s Metropolitan Police following allegations from four women, who claim the assaults took place between 1999 and 2005.

The charges came after a separate report accusing Brand of sexual assault.

In 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches brought forward separate accusations from five other women, including one who was just 16 at the time.

Brand has publicly denied all allegations.

Prior to the release of the 2023 report, Brand said in a video: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”