Travis Kelce sparks debate among Taylor Swift fans with latest move

Taylor Swift fans grow concerned with Travis Kelce’s new decision

Taylor Swift’s fans are speculating that her beau Travis Kelce’s latest social media move is the final nail in the coffin for where the couple currently stands.

The 35-year-old athlete, who has been spotted on double dates with Swift’s friend, Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, allegedly unfollowed the actor on social media.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has also taken distance from Lively since her legal battle with Justin Baldoni began, which Swift was also dragged into, but the pop superstar had not publicly cut ties from her once close friend.

Fans theorised that the athlete’s recent move comes as a decisive move to part ways from Lively and Reynolds.

However, some fans voiced that Kelce “never followed Ryan Reynolds & he doesn’t even follow Taylor Swift”, via X.

But others are of a different opinion, as one wrote, “Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds. Taylor Swift has distanced herself from Blake Lively instead of supporting her. Even before the backlash! And let’s be honest, Taylor has never been afraid to support women. And this was her bestie!”

Another chimed in, “Travis Kelce unfollowing Ryan Reynolds is the softest hard launch that Taylor is done playing nice.”

“Looks like Travis Kelce would like to be removed from this narrative as he unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid the rumored fallout between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift,” added another.