Inside Sydney Sweeney, Brandon Sklenar's romance

Sydney Sweeney, Brandon dating rumours: Truth unveiled

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar generated media buzz with their latest sighting at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

Sweeney had previously shocked her fans by calling off wedding with her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.

After getting linked with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell, It Ends With Us actor and her recent appearance sent romance rumours in overdrive.

Since then, the fans have been awaiting any official confirmation from either of the two.

Finally, the nature of their relationship has been made clear.

Even though some fans had been rooting for the duo to be a romantic couple, there is only friendship between them, as per Us Weekly.

Source revealed that the 27-year-old and 34-year-old are 'just really good friends'.

The insider further mentioned that the American actress has a 'flirtatious personality' and she is living her 'best life right now'.

It is pertinent to note that the speculation regarding them as the new couple in town didn't sit well with some netizens since 1923 alum is already engaged.

For the unversed, Sweeney and Davino's separation was confirmed in March. Media outlets had reported that that split happened in part because of the actress' hectic schedule.