Miranda Kerr shares her favourite daily beauty ritual for youthful skin

Miranda Kerr has recently opened up about her favourite daily beauty ritual for youthful skin at 42.

In a new video for ELLE magazine, the Australian supermodel spilled, “A beauty routine I swear by is dry body brushing.”

“I just love the way it boosts circulation. It is something that I do every morning before I get in the shower and I just feel really good,” explained the How I Met Your Mother star.

According to Healthline website, “Dry brushing is sometimes associated with improving skin texture, reducing the appearance of cellulite, and even supporting detoxification, although scientific evidence for some of these claims is limited.”

To dry body brush, Miranda shared she used long sweeping motions in the direction of her heart, working upwards from her feet.

However, on sensitive areas, the model used circular motions and later she took a shower and moisturised her whole body.

“I feel it's because I use powerful and effective organic skincare,” stated Miranda.

The model mentioned, “Certified organic ingredients contain up to 60 per cent more antioxidants and no nasty chemicals.”

Elaborating on why she became passionate about skincare, Miranda disclosed she created her Kora Organics line after her mother Theresa Kerr suffered a scary health issue.

“My mum was diagnosed with tumours in her spleen, so as family, we had to research what goes in and on our bodies,” said the model.

Miranda added, “What we learned is that what you put on your skin soaks in.”