Sammy Hagar recalls meeting Frank Sinatra for the first time

Frank Sinatra was an inspiration for the young Sammy Hagar

Frank Sinatra and Sammy Hagar shared a kind moment years ago, for which the rocker is still grateful to the legendary musician.

The 77-year-old singer recalled his chance meeting with Sinatra back in the ‘60s during his Las Vegas residency show on Wednesday.

"I had this little band, and we got in a van and we drove to Vegas. We thought we were gonna get a gig at one of these bars for something," Hagar shared, as reported by People Magazine.

"So I run into a guy and he goes, 'You guys are pretty good.' We auditioned. He goes, 'I work for Frank Sinatra. Wanna come see him tonight?'"

Hagar could not deny the opportunity and after a brief meeting, got invited to Sinatra’s stage that evening.

"I'm there, and he does some weird song that I don’t know, and he called me up," Hagar said from the Park MGM stage. "I don’t know the song — I was like 20 years old. I'm running around, I'm jumping on tables, going out in the audience, working it real hard, and Frank's just watching me. He looks at his buddies, and they want to come get me off stage."

However, Sinatra let him go on and Hagar still cherishes the day.