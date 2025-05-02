Ana de Armas calls out for stronger Latinas presence in action films

Ana de Armas, after her successful role in James Bond film No Time to Die as CIA agent Paloma, urges more Latinas leads to be part of action films.

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, the Cuban-Spanish star reminisced about her time shooting the hit film, calling it "a dream come true for many reasons."

The Blonde actress found had such a fulfilling experience that she now acts like an "advocate for Latinas to be in action films." de Armas jokingly added, "Trust me, you don’t want to mess with that."

However, while promoting the addition of more Latinas in such films, she urged them to lead their own films rather than Bond films.

"It was magical, I had a wonderful experience, it was so much fun," she continued.

Raving about her character, the Ballerina star added, "Paloma is one of my favourite characters from everything I’ve ever done. She turned out to be really special."

Before de Armas, only a small handful Latina actresses had appeared in Bond films, including Talisa Soto, who played Lupe Lamora in License to Kill, and Barbara Carrera, who played Fatima Blush in Never Say Never Again.